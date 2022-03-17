ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Citi offering travel benefits for reproductive resources amid abortion restrictions

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0ehsVqCJ00

Citigroup Inc.

C,

-0.05%

said on page 20 of its latest proxy statement it began offering in 2022 "travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources" for reproductive health. The bank said the benefit was "in responses to reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S." The policy allows for reimbursements of costs paid by employees who must leave their home states to obtain abortions. Citigroup has data offices in Texas, which has enacted restrictions on abortions after six weeks. Other states are restricting abortions as well. Shares of Citi are down 5.9% thus far in 2022, compared to a loss of 8.6% by the S&P 500.

Comments / 11

Related
MarketWatch

My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

My husband and I took care of my mother-in-law for eight years. Around five years ago we gave up the house we were renting to save her home because she could not afford it, and because she could no longer live alone. We ended up taking out a loan to buy her house. It was not gifted and we did not incur her debt; instead, we paid what the house was appraised for.
SOCIETY
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREM

Citi to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions in other states

WASHINGTON — As more states pass legislation restricting abortion access, Citigroup says it has started to cover travel expenses for its workers who are seeking abortions. Citi's policy change was revealed in a letter to stockholders as part of its annual proxy statement. "In response to changes in reproductive...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Austin

Citigroup to offer travel expenses for employees seeking an abortion

Citigroup has announced plans to cover travel expenses for employees who need to access abortion services. According to the bank, the new policy includes plane tickets and hotels. The Dallas Morning News reports Citigroup has more than 8,500 employees in Texas, which bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortions#Abortion Laws#Reproductive#Citigroup Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst State To Grow Old In

“What a drag it is getting old”–“Mother’s Little Helper (The Rolling Stones, 1966) America’s population has aged rapidly recently. The Census released a report in 2020 that showed the number of people 65 and older increased by 34.2% from 2010 which translates to a growth of 13,787,044. Dr. Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

117K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy