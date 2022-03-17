Singing for the children of Ukraine, Santa Cruz Chorale matches the moment

The Santa Cruz Chorale will perform in a benefit concert for Ukraine's war refugees. (Via Allen Papouban)

In the days following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, Christian Grube and his wife, Karen, decided to unplug from the news unfolding on TV. The coverage of the unfolding tragedy made them feel, like many of us, helpless. For Christian Grube, it also brought back deeply seated memories of war.

The artistic director of the Santa Cruz Chorale spent his earliest years in northern Germany, during the last years of World War II. He was a 11-year-old boy when Allied forces liberated Germany from Nazi rule.

“We spent many hours in the basement, which is not a place people should be,” said Grube, remembering enduring bombing raids as a child. Later, he lived for many years in divided Berlin, in the shadow of the Iron Curtain. The news coming out of Ukraine tapped into his deep reservoirs of Cold War anxiety. Plus, the Grubes count many friends throughout Eastern Europe, uncomfortably close to the conflict.

Consequently, Grube could not just turn off the news and forget about Ukraine. He felt motivated to take action. So he did something directors of musical organizations almost never do: He decided to program a concert on the fly, without the weeks, even months of planning such concerts usually entail.

The result is what Grube and his chorus hope is an inspiring moment for locals to express their anguish and hope. On March 27, the 40-voice Santa Cruz Chorale will perform a concert at Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz to honor the Ukrainian people and to promote and uphold peace in the region and the world. The concert will be a benefit for Ukraine relief.

The chorale had already planned for a concert to take place in May featuring the music of J.S. Bach and Schubert. But Grube felt his choir needed to act more immediately.

“What we can do is to do something practical, earn money for the children of Ukraine, by doing what we do best, which is singing,” he said. “I thought, well, we have a program in May, which is pretty demanding. But with a little more effort, I thought we could do another program, parallel to what we are working on right now. I decided that the pieces all have to do with peace and prayers for the needy.”

The concert will include Gregorian chants, selections from Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” oratorio, a prayer piece from Israeli composer Gil Aldema, the haunting “Agnus Dei” selection from 15th-century composer Josquin de Pres, Farrant’s “Call to Remembrance” and Faure’s “Cantique de Jean Racine.” There’s also an audience participation piece in which Grube plans to bring both his choir and his audience outside Holy Cross Church to sing in the open air. Admission to the concert will be by donations (those not able to attend can donate to the chorale in the name of the Ukraine fund). All funds raised will go to relief organization Save the Children .

“This concert has two sides,” said Grube. “One is the practical side, to raise a lot of money for Save the Children. But the other is that it helps our choir get through these times of COVID, and war. You need something to keep the group together. And that is singing.”

Santa Cruz Chorale director Christian Grube's experience growing up in war-torn Germany inspired him to create a concert program to honor the struggle of the people of Ukraine. (Via Allen Papouban)

The Ukraine benefit concert will be only the second concert from the chorale since the pandemic shutdown. For years, the chorale has performed sacred choral music, from medieval times to the modern day, for local audiences, with an emphasis on concerts during holidays. Grube, who once received Germany’s highest civilian honor for his work as a choir director, has directed the chorale since 2006.

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, in lieu of in-person rehearsals, Grube kept the choir together with a series of classes on music theory via Zoom. “The whole class stayed together during the Zoom meetings on music theory and history,” he said, “and that’s how our choir survived."

The chorale had performed some of these pieces in the past. Others are new to the choir. Grube decided against performing the Ukrainian national anthem; “I didn’t feel too great about it,” he said. “I felt it was presumptuous for us to sing someone else’s national anthem.” But he credited his wife, Karen, with finding a paternoster (“Lord’s Prayer”) from the Ukrainian composer and priest who also wrote the hymn that later became the Ukrainian national anthem.

It’s not the first time Grube has programmed a choral concert on short notice. He served as a young choir director in Berlin in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell. “There was a reunification service in the main church in Berlin,” he said, “and we were able to sing there. But that was a professional choir. With an amateur choir (such as the Santa Cruz Chorale), it’s a little harder. But it’s working fine. Everybody is enthusiastic about it. Everybody has spent the extra time to do it. And so, we are very much looking forward to it.”

The Santa Cruz Chorale will perform live at Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz on Sunday, March 27. The concert begins at 4 p.m. It will be a benefit for Save the Children in the name of the children of Ukraine.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .