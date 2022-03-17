One killed in Vallejo shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Mark Street, according to a tweet .

One adult male victim was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 707-648-4524.

