One killed in Vallejo shooting

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Mark Street, according to a tweet .

One adult male victim was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 707-648-4524.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 5

David Abbitt
4d ago

This is news? In Vallejo, if a day goes by with out somebody getting shot it is news. 911 response time measured with calenders, not stop watches. Sometimes, calls for service are ignored all together. Front door to the Police Dept. is locked. But, Vallejo Cops are VERY WELL PAID!

Reply(1)
4
Guest
4d ago

Soooooo.. Every other day another fatal shooting. What else is news in Vallejo?? What is wrong with this community??

Reply
4
Guest
4d ago

Just a normal day there if cought they will release the murderer right away in California

Reply
5
 

