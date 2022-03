Ricard is signing a three-year contract with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Ricard was a two-way depth player for his first three NFL seasons, but with his role on offense increasing the past two years, he hasn't played any D-line snaps since 2019. He did play a career-high 555 snaps for Baltimore last season, making him the most heavily used fullback in the league. While surprisingly nimble for a 300-pounder, Ricard has never caught more than nine passes in a season and only has three career carries. His decision to stay with the Ravens is good news for the Baltimore rushing game, namely QB Lamar Jackson and RBs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee).

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO