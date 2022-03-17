Bladen GOP to hold a meet-the-candidates event

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Republican Party will hold a meet the judicial and legislative candidates from Bladen County and from across the state on March 29.

The event comes in advance of the mid-term primary elections on May 17.

“We simply cannot continue to allow activist judges who rule from the bench, or Republican-in-name-only liberal politicians, to continue to enact policies and agendas which weakens the constitutional structure of our courts and our nation,” said Wayne Schaefer, Bladen County GOP chairman. “After one full year of the Democrat Party having full control of the White House, the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and the Governor’s Office of North Carolina, it has become painfully clear that the Democrat Party has no vision for our country whatsoever.

“Their entire goal, their entire vision — for themselves AND for America — is simply to secure power for themselves, to position themselves into positions of authority which can never be challenged, solely to legitimize their lust for absolute control,” he added.

Scaefer said the derangement of the Democrat Party has become deadly and dangerous to the vitality and future of our constitutional republic.

“It is time for people with an ethic of deep conscience and morality to make their voices heard, and the most active way that we can do that is to encourage, and to vote for, candidates who support the rule of law, and who are driven by a deep sense of the greatness and the potential for a strong and successful America,” he said.

The meet-the-candidates event will be held in the ballroom of the Cape Fear Winery at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29.