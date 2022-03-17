ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen GOP to hold a meet-the-candidates event

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgH9I_0ehsRWsj00

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Republican Party will hold a meet the judicial and legislative candidates from Bladen County and from across the state on March 29.

The event comes in advance of the mid-term primary elections on May 17.

“We simply cannot continue to allow activist judges who rule from the bench, or Republican-in-name-only liberal politicians, to continue to enact policies and agendas which weakens the constitutional structure of our courts and our nation,” said Wayne Schaefer, Bladen County GOP chairman. “After one full year of the Democrat Party having full control of the White House, the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and the Governor’s Office of North Carolina, it has become painfully clear that the Democrat Party has no vision for our country whatsoever.

“Their entire goal, their entire vision — for themselves AND for America — is simply to secure power for themselves, to position themselves into positions of authority which can never be challenged, solely to legitimize their lust for absolute control,” he added.

Scaefer said the derangement of the Democrat Party has become deadly and dangerous to the vitality and future of our constitutional republic.

“It is time for people with an ethic of deep conscience and morality to make their voices heard, and the most active way that we can do that is to encourage, and to vote for, candidates who support the rule of law, and who are driven by a deep sense of the greatness and the potential for a strong and successful America,” he said.

The meet-the-candidates event will be held in the ballroom of the Cape Fear Winery at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

GOP Senate Candidate Joe O'Dea

As we head toward the Republican Party assembly, GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea is trying to get on the ballot by petition instead. We'll find out about his progress in that regard and, more importantly, discuss why he's running for Senate, what his principles are, and what voters can expect from him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brookings Register

Chamber to hold candidate forums

BROOKINGS – The Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Committee will hold candidate forums for upcoming Brookings School Board and Brookings City Council elections. The city council forum will take place this Saturday, March 19, and will be moderated by Angela Boersma, county commissioner and owner of ID8...
BROOKINGS, SD
Washington Post

The Supreme Court gets a taste of its own medicine

It’s a case of the pot calling the kettle dark. Last week, on the very day President Biden announced his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) issued a statement expressing his earnest concern that “Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Gop#The Democrat Party#The White House#The U S House#The U S Senate#The Governor#Office Of North Carolina
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Pete Buttigieg Says His Twin Babies, 7 Months, Have Already Been to the White House

Pete Buttigieg's twins have already visited a major landmark before turning one year old. On Wednesday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, caught up with PEOPLE at this year's South by Southwest festival (SXSW), where he chatted about his 7-month-old twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose. Buttigieg, who shares his...
CBS News

Republicans are backing an aggressive policy toward Ukraine, breaking with Trump

Republican lawmakers have spent the last half decade following Donald Trump's lead, even as he moved the party away from long-held party philosophy. But when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, GOP officials are no longer taking their cues from the former president. Condemnation of Vladimir Putin is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Arkansas Times

GOP lieutenant governor candidates gather, save one

The crowded field for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor got together last night apparently, minus Leslie Rutledge. Maybe she’s in Texas. Or maybe she’s adopted the Sarah Huckabee Sanders approach to campaigning — avoid public exposure, especially in places where uncomfortable questions might be asked, except through carefully controlled events and access.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
Bladen Journal

Poll judge dispute gets settled

ELIZABETHTOWN — A dispute brought forth b y the Republican members of the Bladen County Board of Elections over a concern that some polling sites in the county did not have a Republican among the three judges was settled Tuesday. According to state statutes, there should be at least...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NEWS10 ABC

Meet the candidates running for mayor in Kinderhook

Most elections happen much later in the year, but the village of Kinderhook does things a little different. On Tuesday, March 15, the village will choose, among other positions, who will become the next mayor. A local college student is even throwing his hat in the ring.
KINDERHOOK, NY
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy