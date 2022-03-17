History Fort Lauderdale Presents a FREE Community Screening of the New Documentary “She Had a Dream: Eula Johnson’s Fight to Desegregate Broward County” at African-American Research Library and Cultural Center on March 30 at 5:30 p.m.
History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 60 years as a proud steward of our community’s past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, will present a community screening of the new documentary film, “She Had a Dream: Eula Johnson’s Fight to Desegregate Broward County.” The film was locally directed...thewestsidegazette.com
Comments / 1