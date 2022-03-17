Runaway semi-truck thief suspect found

UPDATE: The driver, a Hialeah man, Lazaro Izquierdo, has been found and taken into custody for high-speed fleeing and eluding with property damage and grand theft auto after stealing a semi truck.

According to the report, another occupant of the truck ran on foot into the Picayune Strand State Forest. Deputies have confirmed that the truck was stolen in Hillsborough County on March 9.

Detectives continue to search for the fleeing occupant.

EARLIER:

Troopers and deputies are searching for the subject of a Thursday morning pursuit which found the suspect running into a forested area.

Around 7 a.m., Collier County deputies were chasing a vehicle along I-75. Officials say the chase ended along mile marker 96, near the Picayune Strand Forest.

Investigators say the driver ran into the wooded area and as of yet has not been accounted for.

Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the chase. Collier County maintains jurisdiction over the case.