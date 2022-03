FORT MYERS, Fla. -- At long last, the Red Sox are on the verge of a major free agent strike. Boston has agreed to a six-year, $140 million deal with infielder Trevor Story, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Story can opt out of his deal after the fourth season (2025) but the Red Sox can negate that by picking up a seventh-year option for $20 million. If that happens, the deal would be worth $160 million. The Red Sox have not yet confirmed the contract.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO