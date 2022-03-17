ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Delaware officials are investigating a fatal fire that left one person dead and seven others injured in Dover Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from several departments in the region responded to the blaze in a large building at the corner of Loockerman and South New streets around 2:30 a.m., officials said in a news release.

One male victim, later identified as 57-year-old Gowens Williams, was found dead inside the building.

Seven others were taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation, officials said.

All of those subjects have been discharged with the exception of one female who returned for further treatment of symptoms relating to smoke inhalation that are not life threatening.

The fire was declared under control around 8 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined and remain under investigation at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
Dover, DE
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#Bayhealth Kent Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
85K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy