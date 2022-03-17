Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire

Delaware officials are investigating a fatal fire that left one person dead and seven others injured in Dover Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from several departments in the region responded to the blaze in a large building at the corner of Loockerman and South New streets around 2:30 a.m., officials said in a news release.

One male victim, later identified as 57-year-old Gowens Williams, was found dead inside the building.

Seven others were taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation, officials said.

All of those subjects have been discharged with the exception of one female who returned for further treatment of symptoms relating to smoke inhalation that are not life threatening.

The fire was declared under control around 8 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined and remain under investigation at this time.