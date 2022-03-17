KRQE Newsfeed: Student-Athletes killed, Deadly crash, Winter storm, FAA update, Art contest

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico community mourns loss of students, coach in bus crash – Members of the sports community in both New Mexico and Texas are doing what they can to support the University of the Southwest in Hobbs after a deadly bus crash on Tuesday night. Of the USW golf teams, coach Tyler James, 26, Mauricio Sanchez, 19, Travis Garcia, 19, Jackson Zinn, 22, Karisa Raines, 21, Laci Stone, 18, and Tiago Sousa, 18, died in the crash. USW students Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill are being treated at a Lubbock, Texas hospital with severe injuries. Coach Tyler James was from New Mexico and has just started working at the university in August.

[3] Snow, rain and strong winds Thursday – Snow and rain showers are developing over New Mexico Thursday morning. The roads are still mostly clear for the early morning commuters, but road conditions will worsen as the morning goes on and snow becomes more widespread. The heaviest rain and snow is expected in the northern half of the state and around the Sacramento Mountains through midday. Even the Metro may see some showers through this morning and midday. Showers will lighten up around the northern mountains during the afternoon. Scattered rain will make it’s way into eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening.

[4] FAA policy amended in favor of balloonists – The Federal Administration Aviation (FAA) announced it will amend a policy that would could have lead to the cancelation of a lot of flights for Albuquerque balloonists. The FAA had been forcing balloons to stay outside a five to ten mile radius of the Sunport, keeping them from some of the city’s most scenic areas. Now, the FAA put in place a temporary rule that allows balloonists to fly downtown, and at higher altitudes without a tracking device, or two-way radio.

[5] Submissions being taken for Zozobra poster, t-shirt – Ahead of the 98th burning of the Zozobra in September, organizers are calling on the local art community for help. Artists are encouraged to submit their work for this years Zozobra poster and t-shirt. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is continuing its decades-old project, counting down to its 100th anniversary. This year, it’s a 90s themed celebration. Organizers encourage artists to incorporate the theme, whether it’s the TV show Friends, or Zozobra dressed in 90s plaid. Submissions are due Friday, April 29.

