JPMorgan Downgrades Korea Petrochemical Ind Co Ltd (006650:KS) to Underweight

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO