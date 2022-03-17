ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

JPMorgan Downgrades Korea Petrochemical Ind Co Ltd (006650:KS) to Underweight

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Parsley Rui Hua ... This is...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Issues XRP Alert As SEC v. Ripple Battle Heats Up

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and investor is tracking the trajectory of XRP after a key ruling in the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. On Friday, Judge Analisa Torres denied the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s attempt to prevent Ripple from using a “Fair Notice Defense.”. One of Ripple’s...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT), Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are all trading higher Friday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 3.0% higher Friday afternoon at around $41,750.
Benzinga

Nickel Electronic Trading Halted As LME Hit By Glitch: Bloomberg

Nickel electronic trading halted minutes after it restarted at The London Metal Exchange (‘LME’), citing a technical issue with its new daily limit, as prices plunged when the market opened after a week-long suspension, reported Bloomberg. What happened: Trading restarted at 8 a.m. GMT and nickel futures immediately...
CNBC

Bitcoin holds above $41,000 even as retail investors remain on the sidelines: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC Crypto World wraps its coverage at SXSW with highlights from the top innovators and creators in the industry.
Benzinga

Mawson Produces Record Bitcoin In February, Expects To Generate Additional Revenue With Hosting Contracts

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) announced unaudited bitcoin production and operational update for February 2022. Bitcoin Self-Mining Update:. In February Mawson produced 152 Bitcoin, +8.5% vs January 2022. February average...
Benzinga

Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
