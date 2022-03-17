JPMorgan Downgrades Korea Petrochemical Ind Co Ltd (006650:KS) to Underweight

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices are on a tear this week. The bitcoin price rocketed up past $40,000, gaining 11.7% from its lowest March point. Other major cryptos also rose but trailed in bitcoin’s wake. Ethereum’s price rose 7.7%, BNB 4.8%, cardano 2.4%, XRP 2.7%, and solana 3.3% over the week.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After yet another hack, two decentralized finance applications took a big hit yesterday. The attacker exploited DeFi lending platforms Agave and Hundred Finance, stealing approximately $11 million...
U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
A leading analytics firm says the majority of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) holders are still losing money on their investments despite a small boost in the crypto markets this week. In a new blog post, IntoTheBlock says Cardano holders are doing the worst out of the...
A widely followed crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) competitor Terra (LUNA) is poised to hit new all-time highs despite general sideways action across the crypto markets. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 473,900 Twitter followers that decentralized finance (DeFi) payment network Terra (LUNA) could soar by at least 70% if...
Needham analyst John Todaro has outlined a bullish scenario for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) if its upcoming non fungible token (NFT) business takes off as planned. What Happened: In a research note to clients on Thursday, Todaro said Coinbase’s NFT segment could add $1.26 billion to the firm’s annual revenue in an aggressive bull scenario.
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and investor is tracking the trajectory of XRP after a key ruling in the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. On Friday, Judge Analisa Torres denied the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s attempt to prevent Ripple from using a “Fair Notice Defense.”. One of Ripple’s...
March 16 (Reuters) - Big U.S. banks said on Wednesday they were raising their base lending rates by a quarter of a percentage point each, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate in a bid to contain stubbornly high inflation. Citigroup Inc (C.N), Wells Fargo &...
Coinbase continues to expand its crypto footprint by adding more than half a dozen altcoins to its trading roster. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange announced that the new crypto assets will start trading on Coinbase Pro once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. Included in Coinbase’s latest addition is Aergo (AERGO), an...
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and one Ethereum (ETH) competitor are facing significant downside risks amid recent sideways movement in the markets. Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his more than 248,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is experiencing weak bounces, which could be short-lived.
Gold futures declined on Friday, with prices looking to book their sharpest weekly fall since November, following a decision by the Federal Reserve this week to raise benchmark interest rates for the first time since 2018. April gold. GCJ22,. -0.76%. GC00,. -0.76%. was trading $10.60, or 0.6%, lower at $1,932.60...
The Federal Reserve just made its first interest-rate hike in four years and is expecting 11 quarter-point increases this cycle. Loan origination is also rising as consumers burn through the savings accumuluated through stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits. So it’s a great time to load up on financials, right?
Bitcoin inched up on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point, the first rate hike since 2018, and signaled more to come. has gained about 4.4% over the past 24 hours to about $41,325, according to CoinDesk data. Bitcoin has been consolidating in the range of $37,000 to $42,000 for the past week.
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT), Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are all trading higher Friday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 3.0% higher Friday afternoon at around $41,750.
Nickel electronic trading halted minutes after it restarted at The London Metal Exchange (‘LME’), citing a technical issue with its new daily limit, as prices plunged when the market opened after a week-long suspension, reported Bloomberg. What happened: Trading restarted at 8 a.m. GMT and nickel futures immediately...
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap’s (CRYPTO: UNI) price has risen 5.36% to $9.7. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $8.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $44.92.
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC Crypto World wraps its coverage at SXSW with highlights from the top innovators and creators in the industry.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) announced unaudited bitcoin production and operational update for February 2022. Bitcoin Self-Mining Update:. In February Mawson produced 152 Bitcoin, +8.5% vs January 2022. February average...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
In today’s FinTech news, Treezor earns all eight payments licenses from French authorities, while FTX and AZA partner to drive digital currency and Web3 adoption in Africa. Plus, tax filing firm Clear acquires supply chain finance startup Xpedize to advance payments financing for larger enterprises and more. Embedded finance...
