ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Major delays reported as trucker convoy drives DC highways, police block roads

By 7News Staff
abcstlouis.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) – Drivers faced major delays again Wednesday heading into the District due to a demonstration related to a trucker convoy and related police operations. On Wednesday afternoon, at one point traffic was at a standstill on the 14th Street Bridge, so much so some of the truckers were able...

abcstlouis.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

DC trucker ‘People’s Convoy’ cancels fourth day of Beltway drive protest due to rain

Organisers of the "People's Convoy" protest currently staged in Maryland said the truckers and other drivers would not circle the Beltway today due to rain in the Washington DC region. Brian Brase, a trucker from Ohio who organised the convoy, told the drivers to take a day to rest. He also walked around with a bag to collect monetary donations. The truckers arrived in Maryland on 6 March and spent three days driving around the 64-mile Beltway - I-495 - which surrounds Washington DC. On the first day of the protest near the nation's capital, Mr Brase said that...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Convoy leader tells truckers to ‘flood 911’ with calls after complaints of rude Beltway drivers

The leader of the truck convoy currently camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland called on his followers to "flood 911" with calls about angry drivers if the Maryland State Police don't help them. Brian Brase, the Ohio trucker organising the protesters, fielded complaints after one of the drivers claimed he took a day off driving after a group of girls flipped him the middle finger. “We go around the Beltway, birds are flying. Birds are flying everywhere. That’s the kind of people that live up there,” a driver said, according toThe Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo, who has been following developments...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Independent

DC ‘freedom convoy’ gets defeated by regular traffic for second day in a row

An American truckers’ rally inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” in Canada fell short of its goal to stifle traffic in the US capital for a second day in a row on Monday. Plans by the “People’s Convoy” were marred by broken-down trucks as vehicles got separated on a Washington DC highway.Hundreds of trucks, cars and SUVs had gathered on the highway to protest against the government’s response to coronavirus and the subsequent vaccination mandates.But the convoy’s promise to be a “huge pain” for the DC metro area fell flat after it took a single lap around I-495 –...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Washington DC shrugs and few notice as small trucker convoy circles city

A bizarre scene played out along the Beltway highway encircling Washington DC on Sunday, as a small group of demonstrators angry about the Covid-19 vaccine and public health rules put in place to fight the novel coronavirus drove around the city, occasionally honking at gathered supporters.What initially worried some last week as demonstrators gathered in Hagerstown, Maryland, turned out to be little more than an unnoticeable bump in the already sizable number of large trucks and smaller vehicles that take the DC Beltway every day.Indeed, their protest on Sunday did not appear to meet its goal of slowing down...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Washingtonian.com

The Best Reactions to the Ongoing Truckers Convoy

The “People’s Convoy” circled the Capital Beltway yet again Tuesday. While participants looped the highway, organizers met with US Senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz to discuss vaccine mandates. Other truckers met with lawmakers including US Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Though hundreds of trucks...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police
Washington Post

Police identify officers who shot man in Southeast Washington

District officials have identified two police officers who shot and wounded a man after authorities said he fired at them last month in Southeast Washington. The officers are Ernest Landers and Anne Wissa, both assigned to the 7th District station. Landers has been on the force for eight years and Wissa for four years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

'Trucker convoy' drives laps around D.C. Beltway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The U.S. offshoot of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" reached the nation's capital Sunday. The trucker-led convoy group, which was organized on pro-Trump and anti-vaccination channels on the Telegram messaging app, drove around the Capital Beltway, which surrounds metropolitan Washington, D.C. Their plan was to circle the interstate twice and then return to Hagerstown, Maryland, where they gathered Saturday night, to regroup.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WJLA

Truck convoys headed to DC Beltway. Expect major delays Sunday

WASHINGTON (7News) — A large trucker convoy will be headed to the DC Beltway Sunday morning, after rallying in Hagerstown, Maryland the last two days. The group, which gathered at the Hagerstown Speedway, will be leaving between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to head to the Beltway. They will do two loops and then head back to Hagerstown.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father of man accused of attacking homeless in DC and NYC says he’s ‘crushed’ about arrest

The father of the man arrested for the shooting of multiple homeless men in Washington DC and New York says he is ‘crushed’ at the allegations facing his son.Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody in Washington DC on Tuesday and his father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Daily Beast that he was stunned at the violence that had unfolded.“This has all come as a surprise. I never thought he would be violent. He was always mild-mannered,”said Mr Brevard Jr, who lives in Las Vegas.Mr Brevard III was unarmed when he was apprehended in the nation’s capital and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trucker convoy DC - live: Protester claims trucks will choke DC ‘like giant boa constrictor’ ahead of SOTU

Up to 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, amid fears over the protest convoy of truckers heading to Washington DC for the event.Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Pentagon confirmed that National Guard personnel have been requested to “provide support at traffic control points in and around the District” and to be alert for “possible disruption at key traffic arteries”.However, no decision to the deployment or number of troops had yet been made, he said.Several groups are reportedly planning different protests on different routes to Washington DC this week and into March, with several convoy maps and itineraries shared on social media.Law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia, and the nation’s capital are monitoring potential demonstrations, and security around the US Capitol is ramping up around Mr Biden’s SOTU address, planned for 1 March, while there are fears that some protests may attempt to disrupt the event.One organiser of the People’s Convoy from Scranton, Pennsylvania, told a local Fox News station the convoy would be like “a giant boa constrictor ... that basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you”.“That’s what we’re going to do DC.”
TRAFFIC
KTNV

Family thanks first responders for saving dog after house caught fire

A dog was reunited with the first responders who helped save her life after a house fire in Washington, D.C. Miss Charlie’s owners were out of town at the time of the fire. "We were 6,000 miles away when we got the call that our house was on fire. And, of course, the main thing that we were concerned about was our dog,” said Ann Sanders, Miss Charlie’s owner.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy