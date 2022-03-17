ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Look Out For St. Patrick’s Day Rainbows As Spotty Showers Develop

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HNQg_0ehrxbQ100

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The luck of the Irish is with us this St. Patrick’s Day, which started quiet and dry.

Later in the day, spotty showers and some storms developed soaking some areas.

Some patchy fog is reducing visibility in spots across South Florida. It is a mild and muggy start with low to mid-70s.

Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s and it’ll be a warm and steamy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday night will be mild with low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htaiT_0ehrxbQ100

Friday, drier air filters in bringing more sunshine. Highs will rise to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday with mainly dry weather.

On Sunday, some passing showers will be possible as we kick off the first official day of Spring. The Vernal Equinox takes place at 11:33 a.m. and there will be more hours of daylight as the sun angle continues to increase through June 21.

Warm and breezy conditions early next week.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

We are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds for a little fuel to build up in the atmosphere later today. The chance is there for one or two thunderstorms as a result, but no severe weather is expected. Rain comes to an end by sunset tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Breezy and bitter cold tonight, staying chilly for Sunday

Tonight, snow showers will diminish but winds remain breezy. We’ll see west winds at about 20-25 mph so expect blowing snow to continue. Low temperatures overnight drop into the teens and even a few single digits. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above and below zero. Don’t...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

WEATHER ALERT: Strong and Severe Storms Expected Friday on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After some lovely weather St. Patrick’s Day, our attention turns to a threat of strong and severe storms for Friday. The evening will be mostly quiet for the Gulf Coast. We anticipate just a few passing clouds and mild temperatures. Most of the region will hold in the 60s overnight as winds turn southerly. Some fog will form late.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Heavy rain, strong storms possible later today

You’ll want to have your rain gear with you today. WSB’s meteorologists are tracking several rounds of rain and possible storms expected to move in Wednesday evening. The first round is predicted to be mainly downpours. Another round will move in later today, with the chance for isolated storms.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Freeze tonight, rain chances return next week

A powerful low-pressure system dropped snow from Mississippi to Maine in March 1993. Very cold and windy Saturday, freeze possible Sunday morning. Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South Mississippi this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbows#Cbsmiami#Irish
27 First News

Turning cold as storm moves through: How much snow to expect

Storm Team 27 is tracking a winter storm that is moving through the Valley. Watch the video above for an in-depth view of this storm. A winter storm is impacting the Valley. See the latest Weather Alerts here. Snow showers will continue into early Saturday morning. Lake effect snow showers...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WECT

Severe weather threat cancels St. Patrick's Day parade and festival

UNCW student wins $100,000 in lottery on her birthday. Brantley Gilbert: Country rocker ready to get back out on tour in 2022 ("1on1 with Jon Evans") Country music star Brantley Gilbert is bringing his high-energy show to Wilmington, kicking off the concert series for the 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival on Thursday night, April 7.
WILMINGTON, NC
Click10.com

St. Patrick’s Day treats with a Miami twist

Shamrocks, leprechauns, corned beef and cabbage and images of a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow are popular sights during the month of March as many prepare to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Vicky Bakery is celebrating in true South Florida fashion, offering up their own version...
MIAMI, FL
Florida Star

How This Week’s Full Moon Can Create A Nighttime Rainbow On St. Patrick’s Day

Thursday, March 17 marks St. Patrick’s Day around the world, and if the conditions are just right, the moon can help create a celestial rainbow to cap off the Irish holiday. Rainbows can be seen any time throughout the year, but they are often one of the symbols associated with St. Patrick’s Day. The colorful arc appears in the sky when light hits water droplets in the air. The droplets act like a prism and scatter the light into an array of colors known as a rainbow.
ASTRONOMY
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy