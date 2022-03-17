ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota is Home to the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Dunken
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The green beer will be flowing all day as people consume lots of corned beef and enjoy the sounds of bagpipers. The Rochester Caledonia Bagpipe Band had to shut down their annual pub crawl because of the pandemic, but they’re back this year. They will be playing...

ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

