Adult Swim is honoring Toonami's 25th Anniversary with the return of some classic promos! The Adult Swim anime block has been through a ton of changes over the last two decades as fans have seen all sorts of animated series make their way through, and the landscape of the anime entertainment world in general has changed a lot since Toonami first began. Originally slated as a block of action cartoons late nights on Cartoon Network, Toonami began to take shape with added personalities TOM and SARA and a packaging that made each and every new show all the cooler as a result.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO