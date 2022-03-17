ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask a Stoner: Should Growers Retire Strains More Often?

By Herbert Fuego
Cover picture for the articleDear Stoner: Is growing the same strains for a while bad? I get that growers need to switch things up, but what if users depend on the effects?. Dear Burnt End: Sometimes a mother plant reaches a point of diminishing returns for cloning and a grower...

Ask a Stoner: Can I Use Delta-8 THC on Probation?

Dear Stoner: I'm about to be on probation, but can I smoke Delta-8? I'm also in Colorado, so would I even be drug-tested?. Dear Alvi: There are a couple of layers to this, but let’s start with the probation aspect. If you’re under supervised probation, then probation officers can technically impose restrictions that they believe will help you lead a law-abiding life, including avoiding alcohol or cannabis. Medical marijuana patients on probation in Colorado are typically exempt from THC testing, unless the crime they were convicted of involved medical marijuana. If you’re not a registered medical marijuana patient, though, you won’t get this luxury, because recreational marijuana use doesn’t receive the same sympathy.
Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Carry the Classic Pot Brownie?

Dear Stoner: Does anyone sell old-school edibles like brownies anymore? I'm not into gummies. Dear Shelyna: Gummies carry too much sugar and not enough THC for my tolerance. I get why they’re popular, though, and it’s not all on the industry or consumer trends. An industry rule created in 2014 mandates that all recreational edibles be limited to 100 milligrams of THC and separated into servings of no more than 10 milligrams. Already on thin ice because of their required refrigeration and faster expiration, fresh baked goods essentially went extinct overnight.
Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
Recalled Abbott baby formula was sold in Colorado

DENVER — Abbott Nutrition expanded its baby formula recall after a second infant died. Several lots of the company's baby formula are being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after five reports of infants getting sick, including the two reported deaths. "My brother goes to my mom,...
Marijuana From LivWell Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Concerns

Marijuana from LivWell Enlightened Health, one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains, is being recalled over mold and yeast concerns, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. In a health and safety notice sent out late Friday, March 11, the MED and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that...
