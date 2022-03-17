Ask a Stoner: Should Growers Retire Strains More Often?

Dear Stoner: I'm about to be on probation, but can I smoke Delta-8? I'm also in Colorado, so would I even be drug-tested?. Dear Alvi: There are a couple of layers to this, but let’s start with the probation aspect. If you’re under supervised probation, then probation officers can technically impose restrictions that they believe will help you lead a law-abiding life, including avoiding alcohol or cannabis. Medical marijuana patients on probation in Colorado are typically exempt from THC testing, unless the crime they were convicted of involved medical marijuana. If you’re not a registered medical marijuana patient, though, you won’t get this luxury, because recreational marijuana use doesn’t receive the same sympathy.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO