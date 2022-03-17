ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pirates Claim RHP Adonis Medina

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates added an arm to their competition for the starting rotation by claiming right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina off waivers yesterday from the Philadelphia Phillies. Medina, now 25, was 0-1...

wesb.com

