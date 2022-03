Former President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress have been relegated to the political wilderness for the past few years. Now they’re plotting their comeback. With the growing likelihood that Republicans will take over the House after elections this fall — and the prospect of Trump running for president again in 2024 — members of the Trump-loving House Freedom Caucus are preparing to flex their muscles in the next era. Under the new leadership of Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the group is hoping to use its hardline tactics, connections to Trump and friendlier relationship with GOP leadership to bend their party to their will and put their MAGA-like stamp on the conference.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO