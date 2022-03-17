ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Famous Iowa Eagle Nest Now Home To Goose Squatters

By Dave Roberts
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To build a home with your own two hands it's quite an accomplishment. When that home attracts the attention of millions of viewers all over the world, it takes on celebrity status. That's what a bald eagle pair did in 2002 near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in Decorah, Iowa....

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Wooly Mammoth Tooth Discovered at Northwest Iowa Community College

An engineer working on an Iowa construction site made a discovery of a lifetime earlier this month. According to the City of Sheldon Facebook page, Justin Blauwet was working on the site where a new sewer lift station on land that is owned by Northwest Iowa Community College. While he was there back on March 4, he discovered a tooth that once belonged to a woolly mammoth.
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Decorah, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
State
Montana State
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Mail Carrier Blocked by Deer in Sidewalk

Seeing deer walking around a neighborhood is not the most unusual thing. To see a deer walk right up to a person calmly and sniff the mail they are trying to deliver is very not normal, although hunting season has been over for months. Fanjie Nelson, a mail carrier in...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Nesting#Bald Eagle#The Decorah Eagles
Hot 104.7

Wooly Mammoth Tooth Discovered At Iowa Construction Site

It's hard to imagine an animal as large as a modern-day elephant roaming the plains of Iowa, but that is exactly what the Woolly Mammoth did thousands of years ago. Proof of their existence pops up from time to time in the form of fossils unearthed from the Iowa soil. A construction site in Iowa stumbled upon a rare piece of history earlier this month.
SHELDON, IA
Hot 104.7

Crazy Moment Bus Crashes Into Minneapolis Restaurant [WATCH]

Video from a security camera inside the restaurant shows the moment a U of M campus shuttle crashed into Acadia Cafe. I've only been to Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis once, but it was a memorable experience. It was 2016, and I was visiting the Twin Cities from Oklahoma (where I was living at the time) to meet in-person a girl who I'd been chatting with online. Our first date was scheduled for the following day, and I had pre-date jitters (that girl and I would go on to get married, but that's another story). It was Friday night, and I'd joined my sister, brother-in-law and a couple of their friends for drinks at Acadia. Well, they had drinks. I hadn't gotten into beer yet at that time, so -- while the others sipped pints -- I ordered a large chocolate chip cookie and a tall glass of milk. Seriously. I was 26 years old, out with a bunch of 24-year olds and eating milk and cookies at a beer bar. Like, I said, my only visit to Acadia Bar was a memorable one.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Augustana University Removes Buildings from Heritage Park

If you have driven past Augustana University on 33rd Street in Sioux Falls anytime during the last couple of weeks, then you probably noticed some action taking place at Heritage Park. The university is removing the buildings that make up Heritage Park as part of its strategic plan called 'Viking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Hot 104.7

10 Best Places to Live in Minnesota for 2022

A good place to live is a priority in everyone's life. And if you don't live in a good place right now, it's most likely a goal of yours to get into a better home or a better neighborhood. If you're planning a move, or if you're just curious, I've got a useful tool of the 2022 best places to live in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Which South Dakota Scratch-Off Tickets Have the Best Luck?

South Dakota has had some gigantic jackpot winners in the past. From just about every corner of the state, people have raked in some big-time dough. But which scratch-off tickets are the luckiest?. The South Dakota State Lottery Also Generates a TON of Revenue. According to the South Dakota Lottery,...
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Hot 104.7

Despite The Threat of Tornados, Fewer Iowa Homes Have Basements

It's a lesson that you learn quickly living in Iowa and other areas of the Midwest. When you hear the sirens blare in the spring and summer, its time to take cover. And the place that you're taught to head to during a storm like a tornado is your basement. But despite more and more strong storms raging across the state each year, fewer Iowa homes are being built with basements, and it could be costing lives.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Can You Get a Ticket for Hitting Your Horn in Minnesota?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy