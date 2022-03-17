ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Zilber Property Group to develop more than 500,000 square feet of spec industrial space in Wisconsin

Cover picture for the articleZilber Property Group will develop more than 500,000 square feet of speculative industrial space in two strategic Wisconsin markets. An approximately 230,000-square-foot industrial building will be constructed in Germantown, Wisconsin, to be known as Zilber Industrial 5 at Germantown Gateway Corporate Park. An approximately 300,000-square-foot building will be constructed in Janesville,...

