Iowa college student runs across the state in record time

An Iowa college student set a new record this week, setting the fastest known time to run across the state of Iowa.

Paul Noble is a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa. He started his 278-mile run at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, in Muscatine. KETV NewsWatch 7 had a crew at the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge when he crossed the line into Nebraska around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Noble said his unofficial time was 94 hours, 50 minutes, beating the old record by about 15 hours.

"Feel good, just happy I could get it done, but I couldn't have done it without the support of everyone, like Sam and my parents who were there," Noble said after he finished. "I ran it, but it was a team effort."

"This has been such an amazing journey for him," said Noble's girlfriend, Sam Parr. "I'm so proud of him. He is one of a kind. He's a beast."

Noble said the person who set the previous record helped him with his run.

"He actually paced me for nine hours when I was down bad, not having a good time, he was the one pulling me through," Noble said.