Click here to read the full article. Less than 24 hours after a report indicated that Donald Trump has soured on Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), the Senate candidate whom he endorsed last year, Brooks released a campaign ad that doubles as a pledge of fealty to the former president and his lies about the 2020 election. The ex-president is considering pulling his endorsement, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday. “Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told the publication during a phone interview earlier this week. “I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?” Trump suggested that if Brooks appears to be...

2 DAYS AGO