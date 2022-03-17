Never Forget: Woman Freaks Out on Duluth’s Aerial Bridge [WATCH]

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It sounds like something out of a movie: A Burnsville woman says her house shook violently, without explanation, for more than 10 hours. When it happened last month, Kelly Carlson had no idea who to call or what was causing it. Now, she has answers. “It’s hard to imagine the house could shake that much, that it would cause that sort of crack,” Carlson said. “It sounded like a jackhammer.” Carlson showed WCCO-TV what she says are the cracks in her walls and exterior brick left behind from that night. “I spent that whole night being like, what could it be?,”...

