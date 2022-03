This is the second in a series of stories on fentanyl and overdoses in Colorado. Click to read part one, "Fentanyl and Other Drugs Killing the Most Coloradans." A decade ago, heroin was widely viewed as the most dangerous street drug not just in Denver, but in Colorado as a whole. But the latest statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reveal that overdose deaths from heroin have been falling in recent years, while those related to the synthetic drug fentanyl have been heading in the opposite direction.

