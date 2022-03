I'm sure you, like me, have good memories of Easter Egg hunts as a kid. I remember running around like crazy, laughing with all the kids for the five minutes it took us all to find the eggs at Liberty Park. It never took much longer than that, but nobody cared. If you were lucky, the Easter Bunny was there that year and you'd get a photo. And when you went back to school, it was always fun to talk to the other kids about what kind of eggs you found or what kind of basket you got, all that good stuff. Of course we had egg hunts at home and at my Grandparent's farm, too.

