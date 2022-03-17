ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VFS announces 2022 group award recipients

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 10 minutes, 46 seconds. The Vertical Flight Society has announced the 2022 group recipients of its prestigious awards program. Since its establishment in 1944, VFS Awards have paid tribute to the outstanding leaders of vertical flight and served as a catalyst for stimulating technological advances. This year’s winners...

Würth Additive Group Inks Deal to Distribute Kurtz Esra 3D Printers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company and the leader in physical and digital inventory, announced March 18 that it has signed an agreement with Kurtz Ersa Inc., a technology and market leader in the fields of electronics production equipment, molding machines, and automation. The agreement expands the group's suite of 3D printing technology offerings by introducing the Alpha 140, which combines innovative additive manufacturing technology with simple operation at low system costs.
Controversial New Name Announced for Popular Food Company in Minnesota

A popular food delivery company that has been serving families in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois since 1952 has announced that their very famous name is saying goodbye. Schwan's Home Delivery excitedly shared the news of the change on Friday, March 18th. However, the news has created quite a stir from customers, some that even claim the new name for the company is racist.
How a jetpack design helped create a flying motorbike

At around the age of 12, David Mayman tried to build a helicopter out of fence posts and an old lawn mower. Needless to say, it did not go well. His contraption didn't fly and he was made to fix the fence. "I was brought up in a way that...
'Callsign Starbucks:' How a sailor used the GI Bill to study coffee in Italy

When Lt. Cmdr. Justin Will applied for a position as a Country Desk Officer with U.S. Europe Command in Stuttgart, Germany, to supervise U.S. and foreign allied leaders in foreign affairs, more than a few eyebrows raised. Because while Will’s resume listed experiences such as Submarine Supply Officer aboard the...
Top 10 micro-homes to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Micro living is being adopted by a MAJOR number of people today. Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, micro homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From a disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home to a community consisting of 310 micro-homes designed for formerly unhoused people – there’s a micro-home out there for everyone.
