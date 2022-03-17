ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&O Ferries: Unions threaten legal action over ‘shameful’ sacking of 800 staff

By Helen Coffey,Simon Calder,Lucy Thackray and Jane Dalton
The Independent
 2 days ago

P&O Ferries has suspended its sailings after making all UK seafaring employees redundant with immediate effect.

The company says it’s losing £100m a year. “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages.”

Police have intervened after sacked P&O workers blocked a road leading to the Port of Dover in response to the news.

Dozens of employees, who say they were not consulted and lost their jobs on Thursday, stood on the road holding banners and flags saying “Stop the P&O jobs carve-up”.

Buses carrying agency workers hired to replace them appeared to arrive at the Kent port.

Unions have told members to stage sit-ins onboard P&O vessels.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the secretary of state intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”

Mark Dickinson, general secretary of maritime union Nautilus International, said: “Be assured the full resources of Nautilus International stand ready to act in defence of our members.

“We believe it is in our members’ best interests to stay onboard until further notice.”

See below for what was our live coverage.

