Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley D’Agostino, Joan Grambo, Jamie Marano, Mike Martin Sheryl Pelow, and Matt Sorce to Assistant Vice President. Ashley D’Agostino, Financial Advisor, has been with CNB since 2019. D’Agostino acquired her Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) designation in...

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO