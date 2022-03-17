ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Talks About What Type Of Mother She’ll Be: ‘You Talk About My Kids, It’s Over’

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Rihanna is absolutely killing her pregnancy! From slaying her maternity fashion to serving us full face every time she steps on the scene, she’s absolutely glowing.

Recently, the Bajan beauty spoke to Elle at the opening of her Fenty Beauty store where she revealed that she’s in her third trimester and shared how she keeps her stunning pregnancy glow: with the help of her Fenty Beauty product. She told the magazine, “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Rocking a gorgeous silver crop top and matching skirt, the Billionaire beauty then shard when she feels the most beautiful, telling Elle that, “Whew. Truth? When my whole glam team shows up on a day like today and just beats me from head to toe. I feel snatched.”

Later on in the conversation, the “Work” singer predicted what type of parent she’d be, mentioning “Real Housewives” stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice and how she admires their parenting styles. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom.,” she explained. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

The 34-year-old added, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” The interviewer then joked that Rih would “flip a table” over her kids to which the mother-to-be replied, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Check out the full interview here.

