ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Never Forget: Woman Freaks Out on Duluth’s Aerial Bridge [WATCH]

By Adam
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(This article has been updated from its original version to include original content and accurate credit) It's been a couple years now since a video of a woman screaming in panic as she runs across Duluth's aerial lift bridge went viral. But in good Minnesota fashion, we thought it worth revisiting...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.1

11 Bad Online Reviews Of The Aerial Lift Bridge In Duluth

One of the biggest landmarks in Duluth is the Aerial Lift Bridge. The bridge was built in 1905 as the United States' first transporter bridge. It happened to be one of two ever constructed in the country. The other one was called the Sky Ride in Chicago. The Lift Bridge...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 94.9

Duluth Mail Carrier’s Route Blocked by Curious Deer [WATCH]

This whitetail deer in Duluth is braver than my dog is. A mail carrier in Duluth was doing her normal route when she was blocked by an unusual suspect. Fanjie Nelson was the mail carrier that ran into the deer on the homeowner's sidewalk in what appeared to be a pretty busy part of town.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Somebody Put Boots & Shoes On A Dead Deer South of Superior

This definitely got some heads to turn on a highway in Northwest Wisconsin. Some pranksters decided to have a little fun with a dead deer in the ditch, dressing it up for winter. People's reaction has been mixed with some people finding it funny and other people thinking it's disgraceful.
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

‘I Was Just Appalled’: Family Drives Cross-Country To Return Home After Canceled Sun Country Flight

Originally published March 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-hour road trip across half the country wasn’t part of the travel itinerary for Nancy Dolter’s family, but it was their way out of Florida after being stranded in in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure. They received an email of cancellation at 5:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. flight on Monday, Dolter said, and she couldn’t get a hold of customer service as they scrambled for a solution. Flights with other airlines didn’t have enough seats to accommodate her family of four. So they decided to drive from Florida...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freaks#Accident
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Crews pull semi from ditch on Hwy. K north of Wausau

A portion of Hwy. K north of Wausau is closed to traffic Tuesday to allow crews to remove a semi tractor trailer from a ditch, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The closure is just north of the Lincoln/Marathon County line between Hwy. Q and Hwy. FF. The...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bring Me The News

'Awful smell' in small Minnesota town expected to get worse

No, this isn't our annual story about farms in Iowa and Kansas making Minnesota smell like poop. This is an entirely different stench, which is apparently coming from a waterway in rural Minnesota. This stink pond, known as the Millpond (connected to the Crow River) is causing an "awful smell"...
MIX 108

KBJR 6 In Duluth Bids Farwell to Evening Anchor

Evening news in the Northland will look different as a member of the KBJR 6 broadcast team has announced that after 15 years with the station, she will be taking a new opportunity. KBJR 6 used their Facebook page to acknowledged her departure and to also wish her will. They...
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

What Would Happen if We Never Changed Our Clocks Again

It's a real possibility that we may soon never have to change our clocks again in Minnesota. For a long time, people have talked about getting rid of Daylight Saving Time. It really screws with our sleep schedule which ultimately isn't good for our health. But if we never changed our clocks again, what would that look like in our day-to-day life?
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy