A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO