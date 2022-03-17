ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson PD looks to lure officers to join their force

By Mitch Kelly
 1 day ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) -- The Henderson Police Department is looking to hire current police officers from local and out-of-state agencies during its recruitment period.

In September the department received 79 applications through its lateral recruitment, with 64% of applicants coming from several Nevada law enforcement agencies in addition to out-of-state applicants from California, Idaho, Hawaii, and elsewhere.

Lateral recruitment allows the department to fill open positions with qualified and trained police officers through a shortened training program.

Current police officers interested in joining HPD must meet standard requirements in addition to the following criteria:

- Currently possess an "active" Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Category I certification; or out-of-state equivalent and must obtain reciprocity through the Nevada Commission on POST requirements
- Have successfully completed a police academy training program, field training program, and a probationary period
- Must be currently employed by a law enforcement agency and in good standing

LVMPD graduates 33 new officers

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed 33 new police recruits to the rank of police officer during a ceremony Tuesday at the Orleans. The 33 graduates began their training on September 7, 2021, and hail from 12 different states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
