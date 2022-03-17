ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trifecta Gold Announces Changes to Management and Board

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX.V:TG) ('Trifecta' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Quinn Martin as Chief Financial Officer, to replace Mr. Larry Donaldson effective March 16, 2022. Trifecta also announces Mr. Bruce Kenway's retirement from the Board of...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Sypris Solutions names Richard Davis as new CFO

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) announces Monday the promotion of its vice president Richard L. Davis to the role of company's new vice president and chief financial officer. The transition is effective Oct. 12, 2022, which will current CFO Anthony C. Allen to serve as vice president and treasurer.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams Announced as Chairman of the Board of Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management, a global Contract Research Organization and full-service Diversity Organization, has announced former Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, MD, MPH as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Adams also currently serves as Executive Director of Health Equity Initiatives at Purdue University. He...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Strategic Metals Adds Craig Silver-Lead-Zinc Deposit to Its Crag & Rod Projects, East-Central Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX.V:SMD) ('Strategic') is pleased to announce that it has acquired through staking the Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit, located between its wholly-owned Crag and Rod projects in east-central Yukon. The Crag and Rod projects are situated in the Craig Belt, a subset of the 175 km long Rackla Belt, which is known for its high-grade silver-lead-zinc and gold deposits.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Orchid Ventures Announces Signing of a Distribution Contract with Rokin Vapes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Orchid') (CSE:ORCD) (OTC PINK:ORVRF), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Rokin Inc. (Rokin Vapes), a Majority Owned Subsidiary of Limitless Venture Group Inc. (LVGI). Per the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Ameresco announces $262M increase to current credit facility

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) entered into an amendment to its current senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders led by Bank of America, resulting in a $262M increase. The amendment brings AMRC's credit facility total to $495M. The financing included an increase in AMRC's revolver to $200M, as well as...
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

23-Year-Old Manages to Acquire a $314,000 Property Thanks to Wise Crypto Investing

A 23-year-old from Australia has been able to invest in real estate and now owns a $314,000 property thanks to his carefully planned cryptocurrency investments. Among the cryptocurrencies he invested in are Bitcoin and Ethereum. The investor is said to have followed an investment strategy known as dollar-cost averaging when...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Trifecta Gold Ltd#The Board Of Directors#Company#Cfo#Canadian#Davidson Company Llp#Bba#Chartered Accountant
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel: Content Boom to Boost 2022 Earnings

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3. The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Looking to Expand 3rd Location in Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company may be acquiring a 3rd retail location at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. FBC Holding, Inc. is currently getting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
charlottenews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Leucrotta Exploration, West Island Brands, Sirios Resources, and Eloro Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 16, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews Leucrotta Exploration, West Island Brands, Sirios Resources, and Eloro Resources on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
charlottenews.net

GGL Secures Permits for the McConnell Copper-Gold Project, North-Central BC; Work Planned in Q3

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ('GGL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received a Multi-Year Area Based Permit (MYAB) from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation for exploration activities on its 100% owned, road accessible McConnell copper-gold project in the prolific Golden Horseshoe region of north-central BC.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Board Appointment

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company', the fully funded, African- focussed lithium exploration and development company on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine, announces that Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Amanda Harsas has been appointed to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ACCO Brands Names Deborah O'Connor As Finance Chief

ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE: ACCO) appointed Deborah A. O’Connor as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 4, 2022. O’Connor will succeed Neal Fenwick, who announced retirement in February. Fenwick will step down as CFO and serve as an executive advisor to ensure a smooth transition until he retires in August 2022.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

NuRAN Announces Entry into Term Sheets with Lenders for Convertible Debenture Facility

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading rural telecommunications company, is pleased to announce the entry into term sheets with two groups of lenders for a convertible debenture financing of up to $17,000,000 (the 'Bridge Financing'). The purpose of the proposed Bridge Financing is to cover working capital expenses and, subject to closing any future equity financing of the Company's African subsidiary, may provide the balance of the funding for NuRAN's previously announced US$30,000,000 senior credit facility intended to fund expenditures linked to the installation of network infrastructure roll-out promoted by NuRAN in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') (the 'Project'). These Project expenditures relate to the installation of network infrastructure by NuRAN and roll out of up to 120 rural sites in Cameroon and 850 sites in DRC.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Murchison Minerals Announces an Accelerated Warrant Program for Current Warrant Holders

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR)(OTCQB:MURMF) is pleased to announce a warrant exercise incentive program (the 'Program') designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 27,118,788 of its outstanding unlisted warrants (the 'Warrants') exercisable for common shares of the Company ('Common Shares'). The Warrants are currently exercisable as follows: (i) 5,000,000 Warrants at a price of $0.12 per Common Share expiring on September 5, 2022; and (ii) 22,118,788 Warrants at a price of $0.12 expiring on October 21, 2022.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

Transformative acquisition puts Calian on the path to becoming a leading Managed Detection & Response organization in North America. Computex offers a direct sales force, cybersecurity experts, an enterprise-grade hardened network operations centre and security operations centre, over 1,100 US customers and best-in-breed technology partners. CAD$38M acquisition is expected to...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMRs') The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Talent Inc. Announces Majority Investment in Careerminds

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Talent Inc., a leading provider of tech-enabled career services, announced today a majority investment in Careerminds Group Inc., a contemporary global provider of outplacement services. Founded in 2008 and based in Wilmington, Delaware, Careerminds provides a contemporary tech-enabled global outplacement service...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy