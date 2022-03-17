ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SphingoTec and Rivaara Labs Close Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Point of Care Diagnostics in India

The collaboration focuses on SphingoTec's near patient diagnostic solution for critical care settings. Rivaara gains exclusive rights to market and distribute the Nexus IB10 platform and its rapid tests for innovative biomarkers and commonly used parameters in the Indian subcontinent. The Nexus IB10 technology is a 'hand-held laboratory' providing...

Eva Live and AdFlare Announce Exclusive Partnership Agreement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Eva Live Inc. (OTC PINK:GOAI) (the 'Company', 'Eva', or www.eva.live) and AdFlare Inc. ('AdFlare') sign an exclusive partnership agreement, effective immediately, and to remain in place until such time as the acquisition of Adflare by Eva may complete. 'An exclusive...
Benzinga

HempFusion Subsidiary Sagely Naturals' Distribution Agreement: Launches In 3,700 US Stores

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (OTCQB:CBDHF) (TSX:CBD) (FWB:8OO) entered into a major distribution agreement with one of the largest retailers in the United States. Products from the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sagely Enterprises, Inc., are expected to be on store shelves at over 3,700 of this retailer’s locations by April. The additional locations will increase the company’s footprint from roughly 18,000 doors to just under 22,000 locations, including nine of the nation’s 10 largest food, drug & mass retailers.
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
charlottenews.net

Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM approved by EU regulators

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being raised by the sale. In 2021, Amazon said it was buying MGM in a $8.45 billion deal, in order to widen its video streaming service with more content. According to...
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
charlottenews.net

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Final Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray, Sentinox, in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients

Despite Primary Endpoint not Being Met, Due to Small Sample Size, Results Show a Very Positive Trend in Efficacy Parameters with a Clean Safety and Tolerability Profile. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (' Relief '), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (' APR '), reported final data from its clinical trial of nasal spray, Sentinox, in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.
Phys.org

Novel nanoparticles with potential for enhanced deep tumor therapy

Researchers Dr. Yansong Feng and Prof. Hong Zhang at the Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) have designed and synthesized novel multi-layered, multi-functional nanoparticles that enable a combination of radiotherapy and photodynamic therapy for deep cancer tissue. An initial pre-clinical evaluation of the particles has demonstrated their therapeutic potential. A patent is pending, and the university is now seeking partners for further development or licensing.
charlottenews.net

Melzi Surgical to Present at the LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Melzi Surgical ('Melzi' or the 'Company'), a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses, announced today that Reid Rutherford, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT.
charlottenews.net

Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

Transformative acquisition puts Calian on the path to becoming a leading Managed Detection & Response organization in North America. Computex offers a direct sales force, cybersecurity experts, an enterprise-grade hardened network operations centre and security operations centre, over 1,100 US customers and best-in-breed technology partners. CAD$38M acquisition is expected to...
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
charlottenews.net

NuRAN Announces Entry into Term Sheets with Lenders for Convertible Debenture Facility

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading rural telecommunications company, is pleased to announce the entry into term sheets with two groups of lenders for a convertible debenture financing of up to $17,000,000 (the 'Bridge Financing'). The purpose of the proposed Bridge Financing is to cover working capital expenses and, subject to closing any future equity financing of the Company's African subsidiary, may provide the balance of the funding for NuRAN's previously announced US$30,000,000 senior credit facility intended to fund expenditures linked to the installation of network infrastructure roll-out promoted by NuRAN in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') (the 'Project'). These Project expenditures relate to the installation of network infrastructure by NuRAN and roll out of up to 120 rural sites in Cameroon and 850 sites in DRC.
charlottenews.net

Vimian Group Acquires Veterinary Allergy Business in the UK

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN) Vimian Group has acquired the veterinary allergy division of AvactaGroup plc in the UK, to strengthen Vimian's position within veterinary allergy diagnostics and treatments in the UK. The business had revenues of GBP 1.6 million in 2021. Vimian...
charlottenews.net

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces CBR Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that it has achieved proof of concept ('POC') for its Chimeric Bait Receptor ('CBR') platform technology. The Company has filed a seminal provisional patent application protecting its rights to the intellectual property ('IP') covering CBR. CBR is a novel platform technology that constitutes a new paradigm for treating viral infections.
Benzinga

AAR Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Collins Aerospace

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) has inked an exclusive distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace's Goodrich De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems business. Deal terms were not disclosed. Collins Aerospace is a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). AAR will provide airlines, other aircraft operators, and MROs globally with de-icers and supporting...
charlottenews.net

Electrovaya to Participate at MODEX 2022 on March 28-31 in Atlanta, GA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium-ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and superior longevity enabling industry-leading performance, is participating in MODEX 2022 to exhibit its Lithium-ion ceramic technology and battery solutions for the material handling industry. The trade show is occurring from March 28-31, 2022 at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.
