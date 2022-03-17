ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nepra Foods Samples Its Vegan, non-GMO, Gluten and Dairy-Free Salad Dressings for Private Label Production

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce a private label sampling of salad dressings made from its proprietary cold-pressed virgin hemp oil. The anticipated volume agreement is estimated to generate initial orders...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

