HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will take action on proposed tuition and fees for the 2022-23 school year when they meet on Thursday. Although tuition will stay the same for most classes, student fees will go up by $2 across the board for both in-state and out-of-state students. Other student fees will increase by a dollar in certain classes.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO