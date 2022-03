The world has entered the 5G era, especially as 2022 is likely to see 1 billion connections surpassed globally. Amid this evolution, the Asia-Pacific is under the scope, given that it is projected to become the leading market for 5G adoption over the next few years. As 5G takes root across the region, it will not be long before we start seeing a rich fabric of cutting-edge technologies powering smart cities, factories, precision farming, the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

