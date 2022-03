Today is National Ranch Day. So I am asking a very serious question, how do you like your Ranch? Is it just for salads? Or do you go all in and use it on dang near everything?. I personally like it on basically everything, with the exception of sweets. I may be a bit strange from time to time...but I have not completely lost my mind. Homemade and a bit runny. I like to see if I can get it to my mouth without it dripping on my shirt.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO