ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Benjamin Franklin Or Bug Collector? Daylight Saving Time's Bizarre Origins

By James Felton
IFLScience
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaylight saving time may come to an end in the US in 2023, following a unanimous vote in the Senate. But how did the idea come about?. One popular tale is that Benjamin Franklin thought up daylight saving time as a joke. While living in France, Franklin wrote a satirical essay,...

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Daylight Saving 2022: Which way do the clocks go in March?

It is nearly springtime again, which means days will get sunnier and progressively longer. This year, the US will spring forward to Daylight Saving Time (DST) on 13 March. On Sunday 13 March, clocks will move forward an hour, with early risers rejoicing and those of us who hit the snooze button getting to do so at least with a bit of light in our room. Here’s a guide to why we change our clocks and how to cope with losing a little sleep.When does Daylight Saving Time happen? Daylight Saving Time, which happens annually, kicks in on Sunday 13 March at 2am EST (7am GMT), at which point...
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
William Willett
AOL Corp

Permanent daylight saving time? America tried it before ... and it didn't go well.

The U.S. is seriously considering making daylight saving time permanent, a move that would likely be popular. But history suggests that opinion might not last. About three-quarters of Americans recently said they would prefer not switching back and forth between between standard and daylight saving time, a poll conducted in October 2021 from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Experts have lamented that changing the clocks has wide-ranging negative consequences, from sleep disruptions to a temporary uptick in traffic accidents.
U.S. POLITICS
IFLScience

The Earth Just Got Hit By A Solar Storm

The Sun is having a moment, and the Earth just got caught in the crosshairs of a coronal mass ejection. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the solar outburst resulted in a moderate geometric storm, with “disturbed conditions” expected to continue for the next day or so.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Time#Spare Time#Bug Collector#Senate#The Journal De Paris
Times Leader

It’s hard to see the upside of Daylight Saving Time

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday, March 13), so if you still have those old-timey clocks that don’t adjust themselves, please remember to turn them forward an hour before going to bed. Unless, of course, you live in...
GERMANY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
IFLScience

Yep, These Are Genuine Paintings Of Mushroom Clouds From The 1700s

In the minds of the public, mushroom clouds are generally associated with nuclear explosions. It may come as a surprise that depictions of mushroom clouds have been around since the 1700s. The term "mushroom cloud" originally came about in 1955 to describe the shape of clouds that rise up after...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Daylight saving time will become permanent, this is what it means for us

Daylight Savings Time was established in 1895 by George Hudson in order to extend the daylight hours during the summer months, when the sun sets later. Stores, schools, workplaces, and public transit all change to comply to daylight hours, according to the plan. Modern-day technology switches the time over itself,...
CONGRESS
IFLScience

This Week In Science!

First Clear JWST Image Has Been Released With Mind-Bending Resolution. The first image has been released with all 18 of the JWST's mirrors powers combined. It may be an image of an ordinary star but astronomers are almost speechless with excitement at the capability demonstrated in this one incredible image. The mirror's performance so far has been so good that the JWST's operators are confident the largest space telescope ever deployed will meet, and likely exceed, the scientific goals for which it was built.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy