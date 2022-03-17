ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Excitement Galore: Will You Join Our Family for Family Adventure Day?

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
Bernadette Lee

Family Adventure Day will happen this Saturday, March 19, and it will feature 40 different locations where families can go and have some fun.

Family Adventure Day is a fundraiser for Healing House. For $100 a family of four will each get a t-shirt, and they can visit as many of the businesses that they can fit in one day. For an extra $50 donation, your adventures can even start on Friday night at the participating businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXYCM_0ehpzgu200
TSM Photo

I plan to head out on Friday night to start my adventures! Then on Saturday, I will be joined by my sister and niece who plan to join me for some fun shenanigans!

I can't wait to put on my t-shirt and get started having some fun! Can we have 40 different adventures in one day? We sure are going to try! I couldn't believe all the cool things that were in the goody bag with the t-shirts. When you make your $100 donations, each of you gets a shirt, but your family gets a goody bag full of cool stuff.

In the goody bag, I found the following:

  • A cup from Neighbors pharmacy with a coupon for a discount in their gift shop
  • An awesome paper crown from Wonderland along with a coupon for a discount to summer camp.
  • A frisbee from Carson Animal Hospital (my dog Gracie loves frisbees)
  • Hand sanitize from Ochsner Lafayette General
  • A coloring book from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
  • A pencil from the Little Gym
  • Sample products from Aveda
  • A chip clip from Rouse's
  • A coupon offer for Kids World
  • A $10 Gift Certificate to Big Boys Toys & Hobbies
  • A coupon from Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
  • A coupon from HeadKicks MMA
  • Seeds for flowers from Walters
  • Two coupons for free items from McDonald's
  • Sunglasses from Quest Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
  • Samples from Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute
  • A coupon for a free Lil' Pete from Pete's
  • A nerf-like toy from Acadiana Security Plus
  • An awesome bag from Park Place Surgical Hospital to put it all in

You and your family will have a blast going to each of the places, as many as you can, to do the free activity. Another bonus? You can register to win various prizes as some of the locations.

At the end of the day not only will you have had a blast, you will also have helped a child in our community who needs some healing. Healing House is a resource for kids who have lost a parent or sibling to just go and be a kid. They get to meet other kids who are experiencing the same type of circumstances.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

CJ Startles Staff by Acting Like a Cat

It is no secret that people who work on the radio are a little strange. We openly admit this and are happy to accept this badge with honor. Since starting this job in July a lot of people have asked me what it's like working with CJ every day. My usual answer is that I love it and I do. He is great!
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels Are a Real Thing

Girl Scout cookies are the talk of many office spaces these days and one favorite selection now comes in the form of a pretzel. The thin mint flavor has always been a favorite of many and if you love pretzels, you can now get the best of both worlds. Let...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Jambalaya Shoppe in Lafayette Closing Its Doors Soon

Bad news for those in Acadiana who enjoy delicious jambalaya, pastalaya, gumbo, and other homestyle Cajun cuisine. Soon, there will be one less place serving it. The Jambalaya Shoppe has been a staple in the community since opening in March of 2016, catering events both large and small, working remotely in hospitals, fundraisers, and plenty of sporting events, and cooking for happy customers who sat down in the restaurant or picked up in the drive-thru.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Top 5 Places to Get Crawfish in Acadiana

It is Crawfish time here in Louisiana and everyone is searching for the best places in Acadiana to get Crawfish. I took to social media (because we all know that if it's on Facebook then it must be true) to find the VERY BEST places to get Crawfish in Acadiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy