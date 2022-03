After winning the US Open and coming third at The Open Championship last summer, Jon Rahm started a lengthy reign at the top of the world rankings which is still going on now. The Spaniard has been World No.1 for 35 consecutive weeks and 42 weeks in total. He has been at the top of the pile longer than Vijay Singh and Jordan Spieth and he is two weeks behind Nick Price.

