Earth Data Partners with Chesapeake College TRiO Office to Offer GIS Workshop to Students
Earth Data, Inc., based in Centreville, Maryland, recently offered a free workshop to students participating in Chesapeake College’s TRiO Student Support Services. The program is a federally-funded program designed to help eligible students with their entire Chesapeake College experience. Katrina Johnson, Associate Director for STEM Programs at Chesapeake College, reached out...chestertownspy.org
Comments / 0