Centreville, MD

Earth Data Partners with Chesapeake College TRiO Office to Offer GIS Workshop to Students

By Amy Blades Steward
chestertownspy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Data, Inc., based in Centreville, Maryland, recently offered a free workshop to students participating in Chesapeake College’s TRiO Student Support Services. The program is a federally-funded program designed to help eligible students with their entire Chesapeake College experience. Katrina Johnson, Associate Director for STEM Programs at Chesapeake College, reached out...

chestertownspy.org

