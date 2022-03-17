ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Missing-Endangered 27-Year-Old Man, Last Seen In Port Richey, Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYjRv_0ehpSIjX00

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Update: this man has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Johnny Perez, a missing/endangered 27-year-old.

Connolly is 5’2″ approx. 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Perez was last seen on March 16 around 5:30 p.m., in the Rainbow Lane area of Port Richey.

Perez was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo, and a gray snapback hat.

Perez may be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag Y942VV.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Pasco Sheriff S Office#The Pasco Sheriff#Pascosheriff Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy