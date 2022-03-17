Missing-Endangered 27-Year-Old Man, Last Seen In Port Richey, Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Update: this man has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Johnny Perez, a missing/endangered 27-year-old.

Connolly is 5’2″ approx. 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Perez was last seen on March 16 around 5:30 p.m., in the Rainbow Lane area of Port Richey.

Perez was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo, and a gray snapback hat.

Perez may be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag Y942VV.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

