Where Was Lifetime’s A Gift of Murder Filmed? Who is in the Cast? Is it a True Story?

Stolen By Their Father (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new movie is based on the true story of Lizbeth Meredith (played by Sarah Drew), who finds herself fighting for her daughters after her ex-husband kidnaps them and takes them to Greece. The movie is based on Meredith’s memoir “Piece of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters.” Here’s the story: Meredith said goodbye to her young daughters for a non-custodial visit with their father, Meredith’s abusive ex-husband, only to discover days later that he had kidnapped the children and taken them to Greece. For the next 2 years, fueled by the memories of her own childhood kidnapping, Meredith burned through every dime and favor to get her children back. She knew that with one false move, her ex-husband would vanish with her girls and she might never see them again. On top of that, Meredith’s ex had threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave him alone. Still, she risked everything to get her daughters and bring them home.

