Where Was Lifetime’s A Gift of Murder Filmed? Who is in the Cast? Is it a True Story?

By Stuti Gokhale
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Michael Feifer, ‘A Gift of Murder’ is a thriller movie on Lifetime. It follows Dylan, a young teenager who moves in with her uncle and aunt after her mother Cindy is admitted to a rehabilitation facility. As she arrives at her new school, she soon finds herself in the...

The True Story Behind Netflix's New Docuseries Bad Vegan

Get ready to feast your eyes. From the producers of Tiger King and Chris Smith, who directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix's latest documentary, Bad Vegan, is bound to satisfy the appetite of true crime cravers come its premiere on March 16. The docuseries chronicles the true...
Richard Jewell
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
Essence

Keke Palmer And Common Shift The Concept of Freedom In New Movie, 'Alice'

The actors flipped the 'slave narrative' on its side to examine what it truly means for Black people to be free in their stylized Sundance darling. In a landscape where Black viewers are swearing off depictions of slavery and Black pain in their media, Keke Palmer and Common made the bold choice to turn the slave narrative on its head.
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Saturday: Lifetime movie based on true story of ‘Stolen’ children

Stolen By Their Father (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new movie is based on the true story of Lizbeth Meredith (played by Sarah Drew), who finds herself fighting for her daughters after her ex-husband kidnaps them and takes them to Greece. The movie is based on Meredith’s memoir “Piece of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters.” Here’s the story: Meredith said goodbye to her young daughters for a non-custodial visit with their father, Meredith’s abusive ex-husband, only to discover days later that he had kidnapped the children and taken them to Greece. For the next 2 years, fueled by the memories of her own childhood kidnapping, Meredith burned through every dime and favor to get her children back. She knew that with one false move, her ex-husband would vanish with her girls and she might never see them again. On top of that, Meredith’s ex had threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave him alone. Still, she risked everything to get her daughters and bring them home.
Entertainment
Movies
Where is Is It Cake? Filmed?

Hosted by none other than ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Mikey Day, Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake?,’ as the title suggests, is a baking competition series involving scarily realistic-looking cakes. We’ve all come across the internet trend of people cutting through what seem to be everyday items that actually turn out to be baked goods, and that’s essentially the concept of this production as well.
digitalspy.com

Rescued by Ruby: The true story behind The Flash star's Netflix movie

Rescued by Ruby is now out on Netflix, telling the heartwarming true story of state trooper Dan O'Neil. Dan (played by The Flash star Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but time is running out. It's the same for energetic shelter dog Ruby, who is on her last chance after several failed attempts to rehome her.
Distractify

Is the Movie 'Alice' Based on a True Story? The Thriller Blends Fiction With Reality

Burgeoning scream queen Keke Palmer's latest crime thriller film, Alice, takes place during a disturbing moment in history. Keke stars as Alice, an enslaved woman on a 19th-century plantation in Georgia, who realizes while attempting to escape that the year is actually 1973. She meets a truck driver named Frank (Common), who helps her adjust to the period before exacting revenge on the cruel plantation owner.
Decider.com

Where Was ‘West Side Story’ 2021 Filmed? Top Filming Locations

Will Ariana DeBose win an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story? The film, beautifully directed by Steven Spielberg, provided us with an incredible performance from DeBose, introduced us to the unforgettable Mike Faist, and made us remember why we love Rita Moreno so much. But, as with so many movies and shows about New York, one of the most important characters in the film is the city itself. So how much of West Side Story was actually filmed on location? It turns out, quite a bit!
