ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

St. Patrick's Day celebrations enjoyed in Yonkers after 2 years of canceled celebrations

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9Bie_0ehpNTnz00

The St. Patrick's Day celebrations rolled on this year after two years of canceled celebrations.

News 12's Jonathan Gordon went to McKeon's Bar and Restaurant on McClean Avenue in Yonkers, one of the hot spots to celebrate the holiday.

It's a neighborhood lined with so many Irish bars and businesses, some say it feels like you're in Ireland - and it's really rich with Irish culture.

At McKeon's, they served up hundreds of pounds of corn beef and cabbage, as well as other traditional favorites.

But this year the celebration just feels different after two years apart - and the community says it is grateful to be together again.

"It's big. You know, everyone is out in the green even those who are not Irish. They all come out and celebrate and it gives a big lift to the area," says John Lyons, owner of McKeon's Bar and Restaurant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Brooklyn Heights couple revives shuttered neighborhood café with its own twist

A Brooklyn Heights couple is giving new life to a café that was a staple in the neighborhood before it shuttered back in 2019. When Aubrie Therrien and her husband, Zachary Rubin, first moved to the neighborhood, they say the café quickly became their favorite. That's why when they heard that it would close, they decided to take over. This time, they gave it their own twist.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish
News 12

Mayor Eric Adams announces expansion of Summer Youth Employment Program

As the city aims to end gun violence, Mayor Eric Adams announced last month that the Summer Youth Employment Program will expand across the city. One resident, Jameson Douze, says he has dreams of one day become a gaming robotics engineer. He says if he could get a job this summer pursuing his passion, it would mean the world.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy