St. Patrick's Day celebrations enjoyed in Yonkers after 2 years of canceled celebrations

The St. Patrick's Day celebrations rolled on this year after two years of canceled celebrations.

News 12's Jonathan Gordon went to McKeon's Bar and Restaurant on McClean Avenue in Yonkers, one of the hot spots to celebrate the holiday.

It's a neighborhood lined with so many Irish bars and businesses, some say it feels like you're in Ireland - and it's really rich with Irish culture.

At McKeon's, they served up hundreds of pounds of corn beef and cabbage, as well as other traditional favorites.

But this year the celebration just feels different after two years apart - and the community says it is grateful to be together again.

"It's big. You know, everyone is out in the green even those who are not Irish. They all come out and celebrate and it gives a big lift to the area," says John Lyons, owner of McKeon's Bar and Restaurant.