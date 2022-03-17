Franzen's 'Crossroads' is a religious soap opera

In regards to the age of the actress that's now playing Jordan, I looked her up and several sites have different birth years listed for her. Some say she was born in 1981 and some say 1985. IMDB currently has 1981, but that's user edited. Wikipedia currently has no birth year listed, but that's also user edited and looking at the editing history, the users couldn't agree on her age as there has been editing wars there for years with people switching back and forth between 1981 and 1985. Google has 1985, however that scrapes information from other websites and doesn't do any fact checking. With all of this conflicting information, it's possible that the actress never actually disclosed her age and has chosen not to go public with it. Some actors and actresses like to keep their personal lives to themselves. Especially models/actresses since ageism still exists in show business. But let's say 1981 is the correct birth year for her, well at least we have an actress that's at least 40 now playing Jordan. I'd also like to mention that whenever there's an age dispute, the majority of the time the older age ends up being the correct one.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO