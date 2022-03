GOLDSTON, N.C. — A Chatham County mother said her son experienced a slave auction with his classmates at J.S. Waters in Goldston last Friday. In a post on social media on Friday, Ashley Palmer said her son told her that one of his friends "went for $350 and another student was the "Slavemaster" because he 'knew how to handle them.'" Palmer said she already has a video of Chatham County students harmonizing racial slurs.

GOLDSTON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO