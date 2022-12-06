ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Why Doesn’t Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LOxc_0ehpDo2G00

The federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly called “food stamps,” helps families to afford fresh, healthy food and ingredients to prepare meals at home. The money can be used on foods like bread, dairy, meat, fish, poultry, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and many other items.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Advice: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at many places across the country, including gas stations, grocery stores, and even some online grocers. But not every grocery store accepts SNAP. The federal government does not mandate private businesses to accept the form of payment, the same way they don’t mandate stores to accept credit or debit cards.

However, it can be in a store’s best interests to accept SNAP EBT. A recent study from market research firm IRI discovered that SNAP purchases account for 12% of food and beverage sales both online and in stores. During the pandemic, SNAP shoppers drove 19% of dollar growth for retailers that accepted EBT payment, while other shoppers drove just 1% of growth, CNBC reported. So why doesn’t every grocery store accept SNAP?

First, the store must apply for the program and be authorized by the USDA to participate. They also must meet one of two criteria, TheGroceryStoreGuy.com reports — they must either have at least three units of three different varieties for each staple food category. So, a smaller store that only carries, for instance, one variety of cereal and one type of bread, would not qualify.

Otherwise, they must have more than 50% of their total gross retail sales from staple foods.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

While most grocery stores qualify under the first criteria, it could be tricky for a smaller store to meet the requirements. First, they must carry at least three varieties of food across four categories:

  • Bread or cereal
  • Meat, poultry or fish
  • Dairy products
  • Vegetables or fruits

Additionally, those varieties must include three units of one perishable food choice in two categories. Perishable foods would include anything that requires freezing or refrigeration. So, if a store only carries canned vegetables, with no fresh fruit or vegetables, it would not qualify.

In some rural areas where lower-income families have limited access to food, the government may loosen these requirements and allow a retailer to accept SNAP EBT. This way, they can assure SNAP beneficiaries in that area have access to the food they need through the program.

Stores that don’t accept SNAP EBT for payment either do not meet the qualifications or do not want to go through the process of approval. The license to accept EBT must then be renewed every five years and it requires a visit from a government agent to verify qualification.

If a store feels it won’t derive significant revenue through SNAP EBT customers, perhaps because it is located in a higher-income neighborhood, it may not bother to go through the application process. However, with so many grocery stores and online retailers accepting SNAP, it shouldn’t be hard to find one that does.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why Doesn’t Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Comments / 4

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
226K+
Followers
16K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy