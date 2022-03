In 1984, the City of Seattle suspended Gary Merlino Construction from the right to bid on city contracts for one year, over findings that the company failed to meet certain legal thresholds for employment of women and minorities. That was the last time the city leveraged a process known as debarment, but city leaders are once again exploring that option as Seattle approaches the fourth month of a concrete strike that has brought major construction projects to an effective standstill.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO