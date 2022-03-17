ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Apple Stock Premarket: Look Up Above, Is $3 Trillion Next?

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 2 days ago

What a recovery it has been. From the 2022 lows of around $150 reached on March 14, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report skyrocketed by over 6% in only two days to close the March 16 session priced at almost $160 apiece.

Why did shares of the Cupertino company spike so suddenly? And could this be a sign that the $3 trillion market cap could be reached again soon?

The Apple Maven explores these two topics below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icby5_0ehp5vdy00
Figure 1: Apple Stock Premarket: Look Up Above, Is $3 Trillion Next? Unsplash

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: The More It Sinks, The Better)

What sent AAPL soaring

The year has been tough for AAPL and the market at large. Apple stock nearly entered bear market earlier this week, after having dipped 17%-plus from the all-time high of January.

But there have been signs lately that investors might be ready to start buying this dip.

It is hard to tell exactly why this vicious (but still very incipient) recovery began to take shape. On March 15, Apple’s nearly $5-per-share spike looked a lot like a volatility-driven rebound from the previous few days’ sharp declines.

But on Wednesday, another similar jump could be better explained by one key event: the Federal Reserve’s first move to raise short-term interest rates in years. The 25-basis point increase has been widely anticipated, and is nearly guaranteed to be only the first of many.

While this was clearly the catalyst that sent AAPL to nearly $160, at the same time it is tough to explain why the monetary policy announcement created $75 billion in market cap for Apple investors in a day. Shouldn’t higher interest rates be a negative for tech and growth stocks?

I believe that economic and business fundamentals have nothing to do with this. Instead, the Tuesday and Wednesday price movements seem to be a classic case of “relief rally”.

Investors had been dreading monetary policy tightening for months. Now that it is finally here, it may be time for everyone to just move on.

Is $3 trillion next?

I believe it is still way too early to project Apple $3 trillion once again — that is, a 12.5% gain that leads the share price to roughly $180. For now, AAPL’s recent $10 recovery could be a dead cat bounce in disguise, as mini-rallies are a feature of soft market conditions.

From the point of view of a long-term investor, however, I would still be interested in accumulating AAPL shares at less than $160. As I explained recently, Apple stock returns have historically been better after shares sink at least 10% to 15% from the peak.

I have little doubt that, eventually (timing here is a big question mark), AAPL will reclaim $180 per share and $3 trillion in market cap. I would rather ride the upside from current levels than wait until shares have climbed much higher to, only then, join the party.

Apple stock is having a rough 2022, but the stock gained a quick 6% in the past two days alone. What do you think is the stock’s next $10/share move from the current price of $160: higher or lower?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Growth Stocks#Aapl#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Apple Has Bad News for Customers

If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Stocks That Soar in a Recession

These recession-proof stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2020. Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. With the economy struggling to recover from two years of pandemic and facing new stress from inflation and conflict in Europe, it's a good time to think about investing during a recession, even if we're not there yet. When the U.S. economy tanks, even some of the highest-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions, in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks can help you play defense during a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 38.5% in 2008 and rebounded from its crash in early 2020 to gain 16.3% for the year. These seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020 and come with "buy" ratings from CFRA Research.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple supplier Foxconn shuts Shenzhen production amid COVID lockdown

Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.66% component supplier Foxconn Technology Co. will temporarily shut down its operations in Shenzhen, China, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. , also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said it was suspending production at two campuses in Shenzhen, and reallocating production to other sites. “Due...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nvidia, Boeing, Micron and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DiDi Global (DIDI), Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD) – China-based stocks listed in the U.S. are staging strong rallies in premarket trading, helped by state media reports that the Chinese government will take steps to support the markets and the economy, and that the U.S. and China are progressing toward an agreement on regulatory requirements for those companies. Didi surged 36.7% in the premarket, with Alibaba up 19.2%, JD.com rallying 21% and Pinduoduo soaring 32.5%.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

337
Followers
273
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy